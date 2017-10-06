Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection – Unsolicited Fax – Civil Practice – Standing – Insufficient Allegations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 6, 2017

    Career Counseling, Inc. v. Amerifactors Financial Group, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-150-17, 11 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:16-cv-03013; D.S.C. Holding: Even though plaintiff attached a copy of an allegedly unsolicited facsimile to the complaint, plaintiff failed to allege facts connecting itself to either the stated recipient of the fax (Gina McCuen) or the fax number. The ...

