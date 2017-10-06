Quantcast
Judge tosses junk fax class action

By: Phillip Bantz October 6, 2017

A federal judge in Columbia has dismissed a class action suit against a Florida-based business accused of sending so-called “junk fax” advertisements in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

