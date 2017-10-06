Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – SCPWA – Staffing Agency – Contracting Employer – Independent Contractor (access required)

Labor & Employment – SCPWA – Staffing Agency – Contracting Employer – Independent Contractor (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 6, 2017

  Turner v. Condustrial, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-153-17, 6 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 3:17-cv-00205; D.S.C. Holding: Even though the contract between the plaintiff-nurse and the defendant-staffing agency says plaintiff is an independent contractor, since plaintiff alleges that the staffing agency (1) had the right to fire her; (2) controlled employee work schedules by assigning shifts, shift ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo