Home / Top Legal News / Nichols named as next disciplinary counsel (access required)

Nichols named as next disciplinary counsel (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 11, 2017

Columbia lawyer John Nichols has been tapped to serve as the new head of the state Supreme Court’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which screens, investigates and prosecutes complaints against members of the bar. Nichols, who during the past 15 years has defended many lawyers and some judges against ethical complaints, said Chief Justice Donald Beatty selected ...

