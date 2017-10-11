Quantcast
Public or private? Appellate court considers FOIA case against prosecutor

By: Phillip Bantz October 11, 2017

The South Carolina Court of Appeals heard arguments earlier this month in Lawyers Weekly’s public records lawsuit against 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. The case of first impression centers on whether ethical complaints and disciplinary records related to a lawyer’s conduct as a public official should be kept private. Wilson’s attorney, J. Emory Smith Jr., deputy ...

