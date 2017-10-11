Quantcast
Widow's suit against military insurer can go forward (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 11, 2017

The insurance company USAA, which serves military members and their families, declined to pay life insurance proceeds to the widow of an Army veteran killed in a hit-and-run incident because he failed to disclose prior treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in his application. In its Sept. 18 ruling in Ball v. USAA Life Insurance ...

