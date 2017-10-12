Quantcast
Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Effect on Plaintiff – Separate Defendants

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 12, 2017

Accident Insurance Co. v. U.S. Bank N.A. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-156-17, 8 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:16-cv-02621; D.S.C. Holding: Defendant U.S. Bank Trust’s purported knowledge that plaintiff has strong forum connections and that plaintiff would suffer harm in the forum does not satisfy the minimum contacts test, as it impermissibly allows plaintiff’s contacts with U.S. ...

