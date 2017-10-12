Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Claim – Hostile Environment & Disparate Treatment

Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Claim – Hostile Environment & Disparate Treatment

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 12, 2017

Stewart v. American Credit Acceptance, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-155-17, 27 pp.) (Bruce Howe Hendricks, J.) 7:15-cv-04208; D.S.C. Holding: Despite several racist comments by the black plaintiff’s direct supervisor, since the comments were made solely to plaintiff and not in any agitated manner, and since plaintiff was not upset by the comments, plaintiff has failed to ...

