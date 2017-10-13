Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – Damages – Attorney's Fees

Tort/Negligence – Unfair Trade Practices – Damages – Attorney's Fees

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 13, 2017

SIB Development & Consulting, Inc. v. Save Mart Supermarkets (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-158-17, 7 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:17-cv-00425; D.S.C. Holding: In support of its unfair trade practices counterclaim, defendant argues that it has suffered actual damages because it has spent time and money responding to plaintiff’s claims; however, the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices ...

