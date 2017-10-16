Quantcast
Immigration – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Discretionary Decision – Visa Revocation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 16, 2017

Polfliet v. Rodriguez (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-162-17, 13 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 5:16-cv-03358; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiffs challenge defendants’ revocation of plaintiff Kimiki’s (plaintiff Polfliet’s stepson’s) visa based on Polfliet’s pre-visa child pornography conviction. However, since the revocation of the visa was a discretionary decision, the court lacks jurisdiction to review the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration ...

