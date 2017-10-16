Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Life – Policy Assignment – Statute of Limitations – Debtor’s Bankruptcy (access required)

Insurance – Life – Policy Assignment – Statute of Limitations – Debtor’s Bankruptcy (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 16, 2017

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. v. Hiller (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-165-17, 9 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 6:16-cv-01643; D.S.C. Holding: The decedent died in 2015, but her life insurance policy was assigned to defendant A.E. Pennebaker Co. in 1986; nevertheless, the statute of limitations does not bar Pennebaker’s claim to the policy’s proceeds. A contractual assignment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo