By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 16, 2017

KBC Asset Management NV v. 3D Systems Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-163-17, 16 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 0:15-ccv-02393; D.S.C. Holding: Even though defendants made a partial disclosure on July 31, 2014, plaintiff’s subsequent purchases do not subject it to a unique defense. The class period is from Oct. 29, 2013, to May 5, 2015. To ...

