Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Case for reverse discrimination, bad-faith proceeds (access required)

Case for reverse discrimination, bad-faith proceeds (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 18, 2017

An insurance company is going to have to defend allegations that it used a white man’s race against him in denying his claim that he was injured in a vehicle collision, the South Carolina federal court ruled Sept. 28. U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs denied a motion to dismiss John Garrett’s claims of outrage, negligence, gross ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo