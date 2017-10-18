Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Plaintiff contributes to crash, gets $2.5M verdict (access required)

Plaintiff contributes to crash, gets $2.5M verdict (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 18, 2017

On Sept. 7, a jury awarded $2.5 million to a 63-year-old retired Army veteran who suffered several injuries in a three-car crash, the woman’s attorneys report. According to one of her lawyers, Roy Willey IV of the Anastopoulo Law Firm in Charleston, Therese Hood suffered a broken ankle, rib fractures, and a dissection of the artery ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo