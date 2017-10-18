Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Trucker’s questionable log book at center of $800K settlement (access required)

Trucker’s questionable log book at center of $800K settlement (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 18, 2017

Three people who were injured in a collision with a semitrailer in Horry County have agreed to drop a lawsuit against the trucker and a trucking company in exchange for a $800,000 settlement, according to their attorneys. Dixie Ray, a nurse, was returning to her home with her daughter and son-in-law in June 2015, when a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo