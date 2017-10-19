Quantcast
Admiralty – Tort/Negligence – Personal Injury – Anchor Line – Transverse Myelitis — Foreseeability (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 19, 2017

Harrison v. Newman (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-168-17, 9 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-02919; D.S.C. Holding: Even if the windlass on defendant’s boat was an open and obvious danger, plaintiff does not allege a failure to warn; instead, plaintiff argues that defendant was negligent in activating the windlass while plaintiff was holding the anchor line or ...

