Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Judicial Estoppel – Standing – Tort Claims – Intervening Bankruptcy – Subsequent Exemption

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 19, 2017

Martineau v. Wier (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-167-17, 15 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 3:16-cv-02650; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff learned about the facts underlying her claims against defendants during her bankruptcy proceeding, yet she failed to disclose those facts to the bankruptcy court. Plaintiff’s failure to disclose her claims against defendants denied creditors potential assets; therefore, plaintiff’s motive to ...

