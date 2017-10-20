Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Antitrust / Antitrust – State Action Immunity – Public Utilities – Santee Cooper – Supra-competitive Prices (access required)

Antitrust – State Action Immunity – Public Utilities – Santee Cooper – Supra-competitive Prices (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 20, 2017

Century Aluminum of South Carolina, Inc. v. South Carolina Public Service Authority (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-171-17, 20 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:17-cv-00274; D.S.C. Holding: Where the defendant-electric utility has been granted a monopoly in a clear articulation of state policy, and where defendant is actively supervised by a state-appointed board of directors, defendant is entitled ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo