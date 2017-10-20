Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Airplane Crash – Minnesota Manufacturer (access required)

Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Airplane Crash – Minnesota Manufacturer (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 20, 2017

Hinkle v. Continental Motors, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-175-17, 7 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:16-cv-03707; D.S.C. Holding: Where defendant Cirrus Design Corp. (1) is a Wisconsin corporation with its principal place of business in Duluth, Minnesota; (2) conducts no activities in South Carolina; and (3) does not direct activities toward South Carolina, the court lacks ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo