Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Workers’ Compensation – Declaratory Judgment – Incorrect Application Information – Expert Fees (access required)

Insurance – Workers’ Compensation – Declaratory Judgment – Incorrect Application Information – Expert Fees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 20, 2017

Owners Insurance Co. v. Warren Mechanical, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-169-17, 28 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-00669; D.S.C. Holding: Neither party is entitled to summary judgment on an insurer’s claim that a workers’ compensation insurance policy was void ab initio when the policy application contained incorrect answers after it went through several insurance agency employees’ hands. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo