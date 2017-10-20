Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Sex Discrimination – Hostile Environment & Retaliation – Tort/Negligence – Defamation (access required)

Labor & Employment – Sex Discrimination – Hostile Environment & Retaliation – Tort/Negligence – Defamation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 20, 2017

Ellis v. Harrelson Nissan of South Carolina, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-170-17, 24 pp.) (Margaret Seymour, S.J.) 0:15-cv-03322; D.S.C. Holding: In addition to pornography in the workplace and sexually related comments, plaintiff proffered evidence of two incidents in which male co-workers shouted at and threatened plaintiff, using the word “b***h” extensively. Plaintiff has thus made out ...

