Labor & Employment – Race Discrimination Claim – Disparate Treatment Comparator – Not Similarly Situated – Workplace Infractions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 23, 2017

Haynes v. Waste Connections, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-177-17, 10 pp.) (Henry Herlong Jr., S.J.) 7:16-cv-01922; D.S.C. Holding: Although both men drove trucks for the defendant-employer, the white comparator chosen by the African-American plaintiff was not similarly situated; moreover, plaintiff’s work infractions constituted a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for plaintiff’s termination. The court adopts the magistrate judge’s recommendation ...

