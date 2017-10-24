Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Amended Complaint – Admiralty (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Amended Complaint – Admiralty (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins October 24, 2017

Fawzy v. Wauquiez Boats SNC (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-183-17, 10 pp.) (Paul Niemeyer, J.) No. 16-2311; Oct. 12, 2017; USDC at Baltimore, MD (Richard Bennett, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: Roughly an hour before the district court entered its order granting defendant’s motion to dismiss for lack of admiralty jurisdiction, plaintiff filed an amended complaint – adding ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo