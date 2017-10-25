Quantcast
By: Deborah Elkins October 25, 2017

American Humanist Association v. Maryland-National Capital Park & Planning Commission (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-188-17, 48 pp.) (Stephanie Thacker, J.) (Roger Gregory, C.J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) No. 15-2597; Oct. 18, 2017; U.S.D.C. at Greenbelt, Md. 4th Cir. Holding: A 40-foot tall Latin cross that is maintained with state funds at a busy intersection ...

