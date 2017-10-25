Quantcast
Ex-wife can get life insurance proceeds (access required)

By: David Donovan October 25, 2017

A Charleston County woman will be able to receive the proceeds from her ex-husband’s life insurance policy, a federal judge has ruled. In a case issue of first impression, the judge said that an order resolving the couple’s marital debt and custody of their children qualified as a divorce order for the purposes of a recently ...

