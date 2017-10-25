Quantcast
Attorney sues malpractice insurer over settlement proposal

By: Phillip Bantz October 25, 2017

Lawyers throughout the state should be following a lawsuit that is unfolding in Richland County and centers on a professional liability carrier’s duty to defend the attorneys they insure against legal malpractice claims. The dispute between West Columbia attorney Desa Ballard and Admiral Insurance Co. hinges on whether an insurer can settle a malpractice claim over ...

