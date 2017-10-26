Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Specific Intent – Evidence – Hearsay – Officer Canvas – Jail Phone Call (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Specific Intent – Evidence – Hearsay – Officer Canvas – Jail Phone Call (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 26, 2017

State v. King (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-059-17, 24 pp.) (Donald Beatty, C.J.) (John Kittredge, J., concurring in the result) (Costa Pleicones, Acting Justice, concurring in the result only without separate opinion) Appealed from Charleston County Circuit Court (J. C. Nicholson Jr., J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. S.C. S. Ct. Holding: When ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo