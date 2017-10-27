Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Murder & Assault – Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – 2-Year-Old's Statement

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 27, 2017

State v. Daise (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-073-17, 20 pp.) (Stephanie McDonald, J.) Appealed from Beaufort County Circuit Court (Carmen Mullen, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Defendant’s Confrontation Clause rights were not violated when an emergency medical technician was allowed to testify about what a 28-month-old child, who had been shot in the chest and head, said in ...

