Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Insurance Policy – Rescission vs. Cancellation – Procurement by Fraud (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Insurance Policy – Rescission vs. Cancellation – Procurement by Fraud (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor October 27, 2017

Bessinger v. R-N-M Builders & Associates, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-074-17, 12 pp.) (Paula Thomas, J.) Appealed from the Workers Compensation Commission. S.C. App. Holding: S.C. Code Ann. § 38-75-730 applies when a party wishes to cancel a workers’ compensation policy already in existence at the time of a loss and not when, as here, an ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo