Butt-shot burglar busted (access required)

Butt-shot burglar busted (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 31, 2017

A bungling bandit took several bullets to the buttocks after targeting the wrong house in Spartanburg. The homeowner’s 24-year-old daughter popped four 9 mm caps into Samuel Jeter’s rear after he broke into their home and demanded money, according to reports from multiple media outlets. Jeter was busted with a bleeding bum in a neighbor’s backyard. After ...

