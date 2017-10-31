Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Jailhouse lawyer (access required)

Jailhouse lawyer (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 31, 2017

A Rock Hill man charged with murder and attempted murder will not only claim self-defense, he will employ self-defense — in court — as his tactic to beat the rap. Yes, 22-year-old Keenan Miller will ignore the sound advice of essentially everyone on Earth who has ever passed a bar exam, and serve as his own ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo