Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Sex offender gets new trial due to lawyer’s errors (access required)

Sex offender gets new trial due to lawyer’s errors (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz October 31, 2017

A now-suspended attorney’s missteps in dealing with an expert witness for the prosecution has spurred the South Carolina Supreme Court to allow a new trial for a convicted sex offender who was serving life in prison. The court upheld in State v. Briggs an earlier finding in a post-conviction relief action that Spartanburg County defense attorney ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo