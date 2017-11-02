Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Judicial Estoppel – Inapplicable – Domestic Relations – Financial Declaration

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 2, 2017

Nightingale v. Caliber Holdings Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-181-17, 6 pp.) (Timothy Cain, J.) 7:17-cv-00013; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff is not judicially estopped from pursuing this Title VII action based on her failure to include this action as an asset in the financial declaration in her divorce action. The court denies defendant’s motion for summary judgment. There is nothing ...

