Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Corporate – Board Members & Shareholders – Labor & Employment – Wrongful Termination Claim (access required)

Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Corporate – Board Members & Shareholders – Labor & Employment – Wrongful Termination Claim (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

Rice v. M-E-C Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-185-17, 19 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:17-cv-01274; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s assertions are sufficient to make out a prima facie case of personal jurisdiction over defendants who traveled to South Carolina, met with plaintiff here, and locked defendant out of the office. The individual defendants’ motions to dismiss for lack ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo