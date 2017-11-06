Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Diversity – Individual S.C. Defendant – Premises Liability (access required)

Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Diversity – Individual S.C. Defendant – Premises Liability (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

Lee v. Walmart Store #795 (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-188-17, 7 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 1:17-cv-00507; D.S.C. Holding: On the day that South Carolina plaintiff Marie Lee was struck by football helmets falling off a shelf in the Barnwell Walmart’s sporting goods department, defendant Dyches was not yet the store manager; instead, she was the assistant manager ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo