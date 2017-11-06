Quantcast
Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Federal Question & Diversity – Real Property – Mortgage Foreclosure (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

Barnwell v. Bank of New York (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-186-17, 8 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:17-cv-02709; D.S.C. Holding: The court rejects the magistrate judge’s recommendation to dismiss the pro se plaintiffs’ complaint sua sponte for lack of subject matter jurisdiction because (1) federal question jurisdiction exists over 42 U.S.C. § 1983 claims against debt collectors ...

