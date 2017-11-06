Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Forum Selection – Exception – Breach Prevention – Breach Allegations (access required)

Contract – Forum Selection – Exception – Breach Prevention – Breach Allegations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

Schmitt v. Lewis-Goetz & Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-191-17, 10 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 3:17-cv-01557; D.S.C. Holding: The parties’ contract includes an exception to its New York forum selection clause: actions to enjoin a breach may be brought in any court of competent jurisdiction. However, plaintiffs allege that defendant has already breached the contract, so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo