Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – False Claims Act – Unnecessary Medical Tests – Kickbacks (access required)

Tort/Negligence – False Claims Act – Unnecessary Medical Tests – Kickbacks (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 6, 2017

United States v. Berkeley HeartLab, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-184-17, 25 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:14-cv-00230; D.S.C. Holding: Questions of knowledge and intent bar summary judgment on the federal government’s claims that independent sales contractors and two laboratories engaged in a kickback scheme to get doctors to order tests that were paid for by federal ...

