Home / News / Sidebar / 99 problems, but a conviction ain’t one (access required)

99 problems, but a conviction ain’t one (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 7, 2017

Welborn Adams, mayor of the small city of Greenwood in the Upstate and a self-proclaimed “world class napper,” has gone viral for quoting a world class rapper. After a jury found him not guilty of driving under the influence following a mere five minutes of deliberation, Adams took to Twitter and proclaimed: “Not guilty, y’all got ...

