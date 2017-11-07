Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Injured worker gets $4.25M settlement (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 7, 2017

A worker injured when he was struck by a falling heat pump reached a $4.25 million settlement the Friday before his trial was set to begin, his attorneys have reported. In July 2013, according to William Applegate IV of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston, Rene Cardoso reported to a downtown Charleston construction site, where he had been ...

