Fraud allowed comp carrier to rescind policy (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz November 9, 2017

The South Carolina Uninsured Employers’ Fund is on the hook for providing coverage to an injured roofer, after it was revealed that his employer obtained its workers’ compensation policy through fraud, according to the state Court of Appeals. The insurer, FirstComp, successfully argued that it could rescind a workers’ comp policy that it wrote for J&L ...

