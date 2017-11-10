Quantcast
Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Tolling – Guardian Appointment – Mental Incompetence – First Impression – Tort/Negligence – DDSN Commitment

November 10, 2017

Estate of Mims v. South Carolina Department of Disabilities & Special Needs (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-076-17, 12 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (G. Thomas Cooper Jr., J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: We hold that a mentally disabled man’s disability did not end when his mother was appointed guardian. Accordingly, § 15-3-40 extended ...

