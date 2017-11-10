Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Constitutional / Constitutional – Full Faith & Credit – Connecticut Judgment – Arbitration Confirmation – Civil Practice – Res Judicata (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 10, 2017

Directory Assistants, Inc. v. Shay (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-077-17, 6 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Orangeburg County Circuit Court (Edgar Dickson, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where defendant failed to appear in a Connecticut court or to follow Connecticut’s law for challenging jurisdiction, the Connecticut judgment is enforceable against him. We reverse the circuit court’s grant of ...

