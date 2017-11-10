Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Motion to Suppress – Appeals – Magistrate to Circuit Court (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 10, 2017

State v. Looper (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-061-17, 6 pp.) (John Kittredge, J.) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court (Letitia Verdin, J.) On writ of certiorari to the Court of Appeals. S.C. S. Ct. Holding: A magistrate granted defendant’s motion to suppress and dismissed the DUI charge against him, the state appealed, and the circuit court reversed. ...

