Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Conspiracy – Anti-Kickback Statute & False Claims Act – Medical Services & Billing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 13, 2017

United States v. Berkeley HeartLab, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-192-17, 16 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:14-cv-00230; D.S.C. Holding: The government has forecasted sufficient evidence of a conspiracy to violate the False Claims Act (FCA) and the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). Along with other evidence, contracts among all defendants, which included provisions for waiving co-payments and deductibles ...

