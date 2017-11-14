Quantcast
Civil Practice – Removal Jurisdiction – Fraudulent Joinder Claim – Store Manager – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 14, 2017

Jones v. Ringer (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-196-17, 10 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:17-cv-02182; D.S.C. Holding: Contrary to defendants’ arguments, this court has not misinterpreted South Carolina law. Under South Carolina law, a store manager can be held personally and jointly liable with the store itself for an alleged act of negligence. The court grants plaintiff’s motion ...

