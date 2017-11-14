Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Factoring & Estoppel Agreements – Consideration – Insufficient Allegations (access required)

Contract – Factoring & Estoppel Agreements – Consideration – Insufficient Allegations (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 14, 2017

Factor King, LLC v. DooleyMack Constructors of South Carolina, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-195-17, 5 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:17-cv-01845; D.S.C. Holding: In its arguments against defendant’s motion to dismiss, plaintiff argues that its estoppel agreements with defendant are supported by consideration; however, plaintiff’s complaint is devoid of the allegations that form the basis of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo