For whom the statute tolls (access required)

For whom the statute tolls (access required)

Guardian appointment does not affect tolling eligibility

By: Phillip Bantz November 15, 2017

The South Carolina Court of Appeals has given disabled residents throughout the state the gift of time by ruling that their disability does not cease in the eyes of the law when they are appointed a legal guardian. The novel decision means that the disabled can take advantage of a state law that allows for the ...

