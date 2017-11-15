Quantcast
Manager can be jointly liable for negligence

Manager can be jointly liable for negligence (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher November 15, 2017

A lawsuit against Wal-Mart and one of its store managers is heading back to state court after a federal judge ruled Nov. 6 that the manager can be held personally and jointly liable with the store for alleged negligence. Wal-Mart and the manager, Tim Ringer, argued that there is no possibility that plaintiff April Jones can ...

