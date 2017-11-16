Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Referral Fee (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor November 16, 2017

In re Taylor (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-065-17, 2 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: The respondent-attorney believes that (1) the brother of his longstanding business partner told the chief of police that respondent could not directly approach the family of an accident victim and (2) the police chief recommended respondent to the family. After respondent ...

